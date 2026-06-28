US recall hits doll stroller toy sold on Amazon after pacifier poses choking hazard

Parents are being told to get the recalled pieces away from children right away.

A children's toy sold on Amazon is being recalled after federal safety officials found that two of its accessories pose a dangerous choking hazard.

Parents are being told to get the recalled pieces away from children right away.

What happened?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products are BABESIDE doll-and-stroller toy sets sold by HYBDOLLS.

Safety regulators identified two accessories in the set — a toy pacifier and a small plush bear — as choking hazards.

Each play set came with 23 accessories, along with a baby doll dressed in pink and a stroller in pink and red, the commission said. Among the included items are a pink-and-white plate with a fork and spoon, bottles for orange juice and milk, a clip-on pacifier, a milk carton, a bib, a diaper bag, a diaper, a tissue bag with tissues, lotion and baby powder bottles, a small plush bear, a pair of shoes, two clothing sets, and a soft carrier.

The commission said the toys were sold on Amazon between July 2025 and January 2026 for about $40. Around 2,200 units are impacted by the recall. The manufacturer is Huizhou Huitong Crafts Co. Ltd., of China.

No injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

Why does it matter?

The BABESIDE doll-and-stroller toy sets violate the Small Parts Ban and choking hazard warning label requirements implemented by the CPSC.

Small, removable, or compressible toy parts can quickly become life-threatening, especially in homes with toddlers or younger siblings who may gain access to items not meant for them.

What can I do?

Federal safety officials say consumers should stop using the recalled pacifier and plush bear at once and keep both items out of children's reach.

HYBDOLLS is offering free similar replacement toy accessories, including shipping. To receive them, the commission says consumers should first cut the plush bear in half and mark the pacifier with a permanent marker "X" to show the items were destroyed.

Consumers should then email a picture of the destroyed and marked accessories to support@babeside.com. After the photo has been sent, the damaged accessories should be thrown away.

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