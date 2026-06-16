8-year-old dies after waking with foot pain at 2:30 a.m. — then Indian cobra is caught in the house

"We were told by the child's parents that there was a delay in treatment."

In Kerala, India, an 8-year-old boy died after complaining of foot pain, and residents later caught a cobra in his home.

Onmanorama identified the child as Dikshal Dileep and reported that he woke up at his home in Azhoor, Chirayinkeezhu, around 2:30 a.m. and told his grandmother about pain in his feet.

When his parents examined him, they found bite marks.

He was first taken to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital and then referred to Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Residents later captured an Indian cobra at the house and suspected it had entered through a hole in a cardboard partition.

Citing local representatives, the outlet said the aluminum-sheet-roofed house is near the backwaters and bordered by a thick bushy stretch.

The case highlights the risks of snake encounters in homes with gaps, temporary partitions, or other entry points.

The case has also raised questions about the timing of treatment after a suspected venomous bite.

Reena, a relative of Dikshal, told Onmanorama that Taluk hospital authorities initially suggested the child may have been bitten by a scorpion. "We were told by the child's parents that there was a delay in treatment at the Taluk hospital."

She added, "It was only when the child vomited and his condition worsened that they referred him to the Medical College Hospital."

She also said, "We don't know if the anti-venom was given to him."

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