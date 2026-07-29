Chickens perch on cattle, and biting flies do not stand a chance

"I wonder if you could teach cows and hens how to do this."

Sometimes the smartest farm technology looks less like a machine and more like a chicken with good timing.

What's happening?

The scene came from an r/homestead post showing a farmer using chickens to get flies off their cows. The Redditor said, "100% accuracy."

(Click here if the embedded video doesn't appear.)

Much of the comment section leaned into the joke, with people posting lines such as, "Need to start breeding 6ft tall chickens for this," and "Chicken stilts."

At the same time, readers also saw a useful homesteading principle at work: combining animals in a way that lets one help the other. Here, the chickens get an easy food source, and the cattle may get a break from bothersome flies.

Why does it matter?

Biting flies are more than a nuisance. For cattle, they can cause stress, disrupt grazing, and generally make animals miserable. For farmers and homesteaders, keeping fly populations under control often means spending money, time, or both on sprays, traps, and other methods.

When one species' ordinary behavior helps another, it can mean fewer inputs and a smoother-running small farm.

It also reflects a broader shift in how many people think about agriculture. Rather than treating every problem in isolation, more growers and animal keepers are looking at how plants, insects, and animals interact — and how those relationships can be used to cut waste and improve resilience.

What's being done?

Once the joking died down a bit, commenters started floating other ideas.

One person wrote, "Have we tried putting the fake dragon flys on a strap and attaching them to the cows? When we go out into our mosquito ridden backyard the dragon fly on a stick keps them away."

Another suggested, "Need to domesticate oxpeckers."

Some of the discussion centered on whether the chicken-cow behavior could be made more intentional.

One commenter proposed, "Chicken racks. Teach the cows to go through the racks, and chickens eat the flies."

Another added, "No, but for real I wonder if you could teach cows and hens how to do this. The cows, probably, since you can teach them to use the fancy rolling brushes and milking pens."

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