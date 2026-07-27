Chicago tenant says he woke to a rat chewing his face amid Rogers Park infestation fight

"I felt them on my face and threw them off my face."

After saying a rat bit his face as he slept, a Chicago renter is pointing to the episode as a disturbing example of the building's persistent pest problems and unsafe housing conditions.

The incident is adding urgency to an ongoing dispute among Rogers Park tenants, their landlord, and a tenant union over repairs, rent, and basic living standards.

What happened?

Several weeks ago, Herivierto Hernandez said he was asleep in his garden-level apartment on Damen Avenue when he woke around 3 a.m. and realized a rat was chewing on his face.

"I felt them on my face and threw them off my face," Hernandez said.

Tenants have been describing rats, cockroaches, and unresolved maintenance problems in the building for months, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Hernandez said the incident led him to seek medical treatment, including a rabies shot, and that he is still dealing with eye irritation.

Hernandez is a member of Fuerzas Activas de la Damen, a tenant group tied to the All-Chicago Tenant Alliance. The organization includes more than 60 tenants and has been in a wider conflict with ownership over rent increases, eviction cases, and building conditions.

Since buying the property in March 2025, ARK Management said it has "invested more than $1.5 million into capital improvements" and fully rehabilitated more than 20 units.

Why does it matter?

In the ongoing litigation, Jake Marshall-Braun is an attorney with Beyond Legal Aid representing tenants.

He said, "A landlord's responsibility to maintain their building does not end when a tenant is behind on rent or is in eviction proceedings."

What's being done?

Hernandez said he wants better conditions for everyone in the building and compensation for his medical expenses.

The tenant union has also said it plans to keep organizing until it reaches what it considers a fair agreement with ownership.

For its part, management said it has responded to requests, coordinated with the city, and tried to relocate Hernandez to a renovated unit at no cost.

The company added, "Our commitment remains the same today as it was when we acquired the property: to improve the building, comply with all applicable laws and city requirements, and provide safe housing for every resident."

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