Chicago foster feared she'd fail a shut-down beagle, then Elroy started to bloom

It can be uncertain, emotionally draining, and made up of tiny wins.

Even the most traumatized animals can bounce back when given the love, time, and space to do so.

After one deeply fearful beagle was rescued from the now-shuttered Ridglan Farms breeding and research facility, his foster parents weren't sure they'd be able to help the animal who had "completely shut down."

What happened?

In a TikTok update that quickly went viral, a foster parent shared the story of Elroy the beagle's progress.

@hera_malinois 8 weeks ago, I brought home Elroy-a Ridglan Farms beagle whose name was chosen by @Isabel Klee at her book signing in Chicago. And honestly, I couldn't think of a more fitting name. Isabell was one of the people who inspired me to start fostering in the first place. The moment I brought Elroy home, I wondered why @Chicago Rescue Authority ♬ Runaway - Piano Rendition - The Blue Notes & L'Orchestra Cinematique

According to the post, Elroy entered foster care through the Chicago Rescue Authority. He originally came from the Ridglan Farms facility, which has since given up its state breeding license after countless accusations of abuse and neglect of animals.

In the video's caption, the foster wrote: "Eight weeks ago, I brought home Elroy… the moment I brought Elroy home, I wondered why the Chicago Rescue Authority trusted me with their most fearful and shut-down dog."

But over the course of the video, Elroy was shown to slowly become less scared, less depressed, and more engaged with the world. He was seen eating cheese, enjoying the outdoors, and receiving some pets.

Elroy's improvement did come, but only in small increments. The original poster concluded that "Watching Elroy bloom has been one of [life's] greatest gifts."

Why does it matter?

Stories like Elroy's show what rescue work often looks like in real life. It can be uncertain, emotionally draining, and made up of tiny wins that can be easy to miss from the outside.

A fearful dog in a shelter or rescue system may need far more than food, walks, and a place to sleep. Dogs like Elroy often need time, consistency, and a calm environment before their personalities can even begin to emerge. Foster homes can provide that kind of decompression in a way that a more chaotic setting often cannot.

When a foster helps a dog feel safe enough to relax, it becomes easier to understand that dog's needs, triggers, and temperament.

It also offers a more honest picture of fostering. Not every rescue story is immediate or easy.

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