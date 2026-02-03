EV owners share honest takes about getting 'free' garage upgrades for their vehicles: 'Be your own advocate'

"They set me up with a local electrician and it was fully covered."

The time between trips is of great consequence for electric vehicle drivers.

That's because where and how you charge can cost thousands of dollars more than needed. But the right insight can ensure you avoid unnecessary expenses.

One Redditor posting in r/BoltEV was apparently laggardly in taking advantage of a Chevy program that provides free home installation for standard Level 2 charger outlets with new Chevy EVs.

"I finally filled out the Chevy form," the Redditor posted.

As part of the program, Chevy has partnered with experts from Qmerit to install the chargers with EV purchases or leases. Level 2 chargers can provide 15 to 60 miles of range an hour, depending on the tech. That is much faster than using a standard outlet, according to Qmerit's experts. They added that home charging can save you hundreds to thousands of dollars a year compared to gas cars and public EV charging stations.

Part of the reason is that home charging removes extra fees levied at roadside stalls, and EV owners can take advantage of lower electricity rates during off-peak times. Public, Level 3 DC fast chargers are the quickest way to fill batteries, often in under 30 minutes. Tesla's Superchargers can provide a couple of hundred miles in 15 minutes, according to the company.

But the speed comes at a cost.

Qmerit's charging estimates — based on 13,489 miles of travel — are $693 for home charging, and between $964 and $1,811 for public chargers, for reference.

The GM partnership makes fast action on the service a no-brainer.

"I just had it done. They set me up with a local electrician and it was fully covered because it was a basic install. Definitely take advantage of it!" another Redditor commented.

It's important to do some research on GM's program, as well as other incentives from automakers. Standard installations are "free," according to dealer information. But Redditors noted that the tech itself isn't part of the deal.

"Be your own advocate," another Redditor posted.

Qmerit's expertise for a home setup isn't limited to GM customers. The experts curate free estimates for charger installations for anyone, making certain you get the best price. It starts with some basic information about your panel box and garage.

It's a great time to switch to an EV, as motorists typically save up to $1,500 a year on gas and service expenses. Home solar can add to the home-charging savings by providing cheap, abundant energy from the sun to power the ride. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer will guide you through the complicated process of finding the right array for your home with trusted partners that provide curated estimates and vetted installer recommendations. It's part of insight that can save you up to $10,000 off initial expenses.

