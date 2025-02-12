  • Home Home

Homeowner in shock after returning home to find lawn service wrecked yard: 'What are our options against the company?'

"I can't imagine."

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner's attempt to cultivate a natural lawn took a shocking turn when they returned home to find their yard had been sprayed with chemicals without their consent.

The homeowner shared their frustration on Reddit after discovering that a lawn care company had sprayed their yard with chemicals even though it had never been hired for service. 

The post included an image of a sign left behind by the company along with a notice on their door. 

"Just came home to my natural lawn that we've been cultivating to this sign and a notice on our door that our yard had been sprayed," the poster said. "What are our options against the company?"

Commenters within the thread were infuriated and agreed that the company committed chemical trespassing. Many suggested that the homeowner could take legal action.

It is unfortunate that a native lawn was ruined. Native plant lawns provide numerous benefits, reducing upkeep and providing essential habitats for pollinators.

Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all low-maintenance options that thrive in their natural environments. Beyond convenience, these sustainable alternatives create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which are critical to food production and environmental balance. 

For this homeowner, the chemical lawn treatments posed potential health and environmental risks.

Many herbicides and pesticides contain substances linked to soil degradation, water contamination, and harm to beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies. This is especially concerning for those who opt for native lawns to support local biodiversity.

One commenter shared a similar experience, writing: "My kids caught one of these guys going into our backyard one day, ready to spray. I ran out the door and asked what he was doing — he was supposed to be at a house three doors down." 

"I can't imagine having my own yard sprayed after working for years to cultivate native plants," another said.

The incident emphasizes how careful protection of natural spaces is important.

x