North Carolina shelter pleads for fosters, adoptions after overcrowding leads to dog euthanasia

Kennel renovations have taken more than 30 spaces out of service.

North Carolinians are being asked to consider fostering or adopting dogs after overcrowding at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control shelter led to the euthanasia of at least one dog.

The shelter now says dwindling kennel availability, combined with dogs staying longer, has left the agency with fewer alternatives.

What happened?

According to WFAE, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is urging local residents to adopt or foster dogs, with the latest appeal coming shortly after the shelter euthanized a dog Tuesday.

Melissa Knicely, a spokesperson for ACC, told WFAE that kennel renovations have taken more than 30 spaces out of service. That reduction has intensified an already challenging crowding problem.

She also said housing-related rules are slowing placements. When apartment buildings and landlords add breed restrictions or weight limits, it can reduce the number of eligible adopters.

This trend has left fewer renters able to foster or adopt dogs in need. And when dogs cannot leave shelters quickly, the risks associated with overcrowding increase fast.

That leaves the shelter with less room, puts more pressure on staff, and limits flexibility when new animals come in needing care.

Why does it matter?

Shelter overcrowding can quickly become an animal welfare crisis. When kennel space runs out, shelters have fewer ways to separate dogs, care for incoming animals, and maintain safer, less stressful conditions.

Housing policy can also affect pets directly. Breed bans, weight caps, or lease rules can block adoptions, meaning dogs may wait longer for homes through no fault of their own. Longer shelter stays can also mean higher costs, more strain on local resources, and more difficult decisions when capacity is pushed beyond its limits.

Bigger dogs and dogs affected by housing restrictions, like pit bulls, are usually among the hardest to place.

What can I do?

Adopting or fostering through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control can free up kennel space. Even temporary foster placements can give shelter staff more breathing room while dogs wait for permanent homes.

People who cannot commit to adoption can still share information about available dogs with friends and family, especially those who may be open to larger animals or breeds that face more housing-related barriers.

Anyone considering adoption should also check pet policies carefully before applying. Confirming breed, size, and weight rules in advance can help prevent failed placements and reduce the chances that a dog ends up back in the shelter system.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.