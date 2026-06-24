South Carolina city wants 3,500 affordable homes, and developers can just pick a pre-approved plan

"This is good, because Charleston is eye-blisteringly expensive."

Charleston, South Carolina, is garnering praise for a bold new housing plan.

The city doesn't just want thousands of new affordable homes; it's also making developers choose from a catalog of preapproved designs to help deliver them faster.

What happened?

Interest in the proposal has been revived by a Reddit thread about Charleston's "Project 3500."

The plan calls for 3,500 affordable units and another 3,500 market-rate units over the next six years, along with the replacement of older housing while keeping existing residents in place.

The original poster said that after visiting Charleston, they were "blown away by their affordable housing plan for the next six years."

Supporters also focused on the city's attempt to simplify the building process. Instead of requiring every project to start from zero, Charleston is using land it already owns.

As the poster described it, the city has created "a system to pre-approve time-tested designs that are already fast-tracked and entitled."

"Developers just show up and pick from the catalogue of plans from the city," the OP observed.

Why does it matter?

Affordable housing shortages touch nearly every part of a household budget. When rent or mortgage costs take up too much of a paycheck, families have less money for groceries, medical bills, child care, and savings.

A plan that helps speed construction while reducing risk for builders could bring more homes online more quickly.

Another key part of the proposal is how it changes the work that happens before construction starts. With city-controlled lots and some entitlement steps handled in advance, projects may face fewer delays that often push costs higher.

As the original Reddit post noted, allowing 50% of the units to be offered at market prices may also make developments more financially realistic for builders while still creating below-market housing.

Adding housing within existing city boundaries can allow more people to live closer to jobs, schools, and essential services, potentially cutting long commutes, fuel costs, and traffic-related pollution. Replacing deteriorating units without displacement also aims to improve living conditions without pushing residents out of the communities they already call home.

What are people saying?

The plan drew rave reviews from commenters.

"This is good, because Charleston is eye-blisteringly expensive in one of the fastest growing states in the US," once commenter wrote. "More cities need to do this."

Another pointed to the city's streamlined process.

"The pre-approved design catalogue is genius because developers hate uncertainty and delays way more than they hate affordability requirements," another suggested.

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