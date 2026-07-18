Central New Jersey homeowners get $15K to $20K HVAC quotes, and ask if a heat pump is worth it

A homeowner in central New Jersey is wrestling with a question many Americans are asking as older systems wear out: Is it better to replace an HVAC unit with another conventional setup or spend more upfront on a heat pump?

When the price difference runs several thousand dollars, and rebates and 0% financing are part of the equation, the decision can quickly become complicated.

What happened?

New homeowners who posted on Reddit shared images of multiple quotes: one of a Carrier Comfort quote that came in at about $15,000, while estimates for both a heat pump and a Carrier Performance system were closer to $20,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They said they live in central New Jersey in a 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom house without a basement and are considering a utility-company payment plan that would spread the cost over seven years at 0% interest.

The poster put it plainly: "Least expensive carrier comfort is 15k, jumping up to 20k for the heat pump or carrier performance."

Why does it matter?

HVAC replacement is rarely something homeowners can put off for long. When a system fails, people often have to make a quick decision about one of the biggest energy-related purchases in the home.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they move heat rather than generate it, and they can handle both heating and cooling in one system.

That can translate to lower utility bills over time, especially when tax credits and rebates reduce the upfront cost. Tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare heat pump options more easily.

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For people who are not ready for a full whole-home replacement, Merino offers an alternative.

What can I do?

When comparing options, the total installed scope, efficiency ratings, warranty details, estimated operating costs, and a breakdown of which rebates or tax credits apply to each system can all affect the comparison.

If you find yourself deciding between conventional HVAC and a heat pump, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is another place to compare options before committing to a system that may remain in the home for well over a decade.

The original poster summed up what many are thinking in this situation: "Don't know much about heat pump and if it's worth it" and "Would the saving justify going with it?"

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