Expert reveals simple hack to save on heating bills this winter: 'Had no idea that was a thing'

Want to keep your house extra warm and cozy in the winter?

This simple ceiling fan trick could make a difference.

The scoop

As you heat your house, warm air rises to the top of each room — but that doesn't mean it has to stay trapped up there.

Kristopher (@problemsolved) showed how to redistribute that heat in a short video as part of his "Problem Solved" TikTok series dedicated to easy hacks.

"It's as easy as flipping a switch," he said, directing viewers to find the button that changes the fan's spin direction and set it to turn clockwise.

Thanks to the angle of ceiling fan blades, they can pull heat up when rotating counterclockwise or push it down when rotating clockwise.





Adjust your fans with the seasons, and you can regulate your home's temperatures all year long. Weatherizing and upgrading other utilities can also help.

How it's helping

Changing the settings on your ceiling fan may not sound all that interesting, but it can actually save you money.

That's because it makes the most of the energy being used in each room. In other words, it boosts the efficiency of your home heating and cooling system and helps it work less hard.

Add all that up, and you come away with a cheaper energy bill for your home — not to mention, using less energy is a win for the environment.

Want to create more of those savings? Upgrading your HVAC can lower that energy bill even more. Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to learn which system might be right for your home.

What everyone's saying

People who watched Kristopher's "Problem Solved" clip about ceiling fans were grateful for the tip.

"Had no idea that was a thing," one person commented.

"Bro knows everything," another marveled.

A third TikTok user asked: "Do you have a hack for cleaning them??"

"Don't look up," someone else jokingly replied.

