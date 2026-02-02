Homeowner shares money-saving tip to keep your house feeling warm all winter: 'Can make a big difference'

Ceiling fans are great for keeping cool indoors in summer. You may not know, however, that they're also handy to warm your home in winter.

In a TikTok, Tony Green (@tonygreenrealtor) talked about how to set your fan and home up for success while it's cold.

#WinterReady #TopekaHomes #TonyGreenRealtor #CeilingFanHack ♬ original sound - tonygreenrealtor @tonygreenrealtor Fan Check! ❄️🔄 As the temperatures drop, don't forget to flip the switch on your ceiling fans. ➡️ For winter: Set your fans to spin clockwise on low speed. This gently pushes warm air back down and helps keep your home cozy — while saving a little on heating costs! Small home maintenance tips like this can make a big difference over the season. Stay warm, Topeka! 🏡✨ #HomeTips

When the weather gets frigid, your fan should spin clockwise on a low setting. That way, it sends warm air down from the ceiling and keeps you toasty.

As Tony also demonstrated, it's important to keep your fan blades clean. Removing dust regularly keeps your air fresh and helps your fan run efficiently.

"Small home maintenance tips like this can make a big difference over the season," Tony wrote in the caption.

That one little switch doesn't cost any money and could lower your heating bill over the next couple of months.

What everyone's saying

Commenters liked learning about this trick. One person reacted with a heart emoji.

"Best tip ever to clean the fan," someone else said.

A third person exclaimed, "Now that's a nice fan, dawg!"

