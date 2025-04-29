Dad shares low-cost method for keeping the house cool in summer: 'That was so helpful'

"I was wondering what the switch was for."

Handyman and father Rob Kenney (@therealdadhowdoi) had a quick tip on home ventilation to show off on TikTok.

The scoop

"Your fan has a switch that changes the direction for summer and winter," Rob wrote in the video caption. "For summer it should blow the air down, and for winter it should draw the air up, then circulate the hot air at the ceiling around your room. It should be counter clockwise for summer and clockwise for winter."

In the video, he brings the fan to a complete stop before pointing out where the switch is on his particular model. One commenter mentioned that some fan switches are above the blades so they can't be flipped mid-operation. Such a change can damage the motor.

"I can really feel the breeze," Rob said after flipping the switch and turning on the fan.

How it's helping

First, a properly running ceiling fan simply makes a home more comfortable. With the flick of a switch, you can deal with sweltering heat. It's a good thing to keep in mind as summer approaches.

Home energy usage produces a lot of pollution, so ensuring ventilation works efficiently can actually help the environment.

The less energy you're using on an air conditioner, the less the grid has to work to keep your home cool. Considering that fossil fuels such as gas and coal are most used on the grid, it's best to be as efficient as possible.

A fan also eats up way less power than an air conditioner. That means lower utility bills if you're able to get by with a fan instead of AC.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were blown away by this simple tip.

"Oh, that was so helpful," one viewer said. "I really thought I needed to get a new fan. Thank you for your help."

"I was wondering what the switch was for," another wrote.

