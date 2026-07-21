Cat clings to Virginia bridge after suspected cruelty, then officer coaxes it to safety

The video shows just how close the animal came to a much worse fate.

Authorities said the cat is now safe and receiving shelter care after an eyewitness reported what was believed to be an act of animal cruelty on the busy bridge.

What happened?

According to People, police were called to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria, Virginia, on July 12 after a report that a person in a moving vehicle had attempted to throw a cat, as reported by the Prince George's County Division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

According to the witness, who was walking on the bridge trail, the cat was seen "being discarded from a moving vehicle."

Instead of plunging from the bridge, the cat came to rest on a platform below the roadway. Photos released by police show the orange-and-cream feline crouched tightly against the structure while an officer carefully approached.

Footage from the rescue includes the officer softly encouraging the cat, saying, "Come on, I got you," and then, "You can do it!" PG Park Police said she used cat food from her vehicle to coax the animal to safety.

Why does it matter?

Animals abandoned or harmed along roadways face immediate dangers from falls, traffic, exposure to the elements and starvation, while responders often have only a limited window to reach them safely.

As PG Park Police said, "We commend the citizen for speaking up and our officer for taking immediate action to protect a defenseless animal."

What's being done?

The animal was rescued with no reported injuries.

PG Park Police said, "Thanks to the quick report from the citizen and the swift, compassionate response of our officer, the frightened cat was safely rescued without injury and is now receiving the care it deserves."

Authorities later took the cat to Prince George's County's Animal Shelter, where it is expected to become available for adoption. ABC 7 News reported that investigators are treating the incident as suspected animal cruelty.

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