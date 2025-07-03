Architects complete treehouse-like home using innovative construction techniques — here's how it's part of a growing trend

Homes like this show that the future is already here.

Rising energy bills and hotter summers are real concerns. One home in Brazil shows how thoughtful design can address those issues head-on, while still giving residents a breezy escape into nature.

Featured in Designboom, Casa Guapuruvus is part cozy retreat, part lab experiment, and it's a blueprint for forward-thinking home design.

This summer home, designed by São Paulo-based architecture studio Cornetta Arquitetura, serves as a real-life experiment on how we could build homes without harming the environment.

Casa Guapuruvus feels like a treehouse — but it has all the modern amenities of a luxurious vacation home. It has floor-to-ceiling views of the forest, a solarium, and a lap pool built right next to tree lines. Followers of Cornetta Arquitetura on Instagram call the home a paradise.

What sets this home apart is how it was built. The architects were intentional about keeping most of the forest untouched. They chose a spot that had already been used and had the least amount of vegetation. Overall, more than 70% of the land was preserved.

Aside from minimizing their environmental footprint, they also streamlined construction to reduce waste, time, and labour.

They laid the groundwork with solid, old-school masonry and constructed the main structure with prefabricated pieces crafted from timber and light steel. The result? A house that's modern, functional, and more climate-friendly than your average vacation home.



Casa Guapuruvus is part of a growing trend in architecture that aims to minimize ecological impact during construction.

Similar projects, such as the TECLA 3D-printed clay house in Italy and the Pinkney Neighborhood House designed by students, show that future-forward homes can be affordable, energy-efficient, and environmentally restorative.

Homes like this show that the future is already here. We can start reducing our footprint by being mindful of how we consume our resources.

