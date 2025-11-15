Homeowner warned after sharing photos of mysterious growth in garden: 'My actual IRL nemesis'

"Makes me wanna cry [and] rip my hair out."

A homeowner from Austin, Texas, turned to Reddit to identify a pair of unknown plants growing in their yard.

"Help ID these plants," they pleaded on the "r/AustinGardening" subreddit, and they were met with a slew of responses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"First is my actual IRL nemesis. Carolina snailseed," one commenter said.

"Snailseed makes me wanna cry & rip my hair out," another lamented. "Does it just lay dormant until spring or something?"

The latter plant was also identified as a type of spurge, with other gardeners noting that both are native weeds known for overcrowding other plants.

Wildflower.org classifies Carolina snailseed, or Cocculus carolinus, as a "strong grower" that should only be used in landscaping where "its vigorous spreading nature would be appreciated." While its berries make it a popular plant among native animals, the weed's quick propagation habits can stifle other native plants when rooted in the wrong place.

"You might think it's just a little plant but the root can be very long with little branches popping up all along it," a commenter explained. "Although it can look pretty growing on a fence and is supposed to be good for wildlife, I pull it up whenever I see it."

Species of spurge pose a similar problem, as they grow quickly — even in unideal conditions — and can stifle other nearby plants. While native plants are typically considered a net positive for ecological balance, these two weeds provide a key example of qualities that make a plant invasive — even though both species originated in the Austin area.

But even with their tendency for overgrowth, one commenter noted that when planted intentionally, even weeds like the Carolina snailseed can be beneficial to one's yard.

"I have lots of birds eating the berries off of them and I have spotted caterpillars using it as a host plant. I love them," they said.

