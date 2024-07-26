Tenant shares frustration as landlord's latest update creates problems: 'Call code enforcement'

"You can't just drain your washer to the yard."

While it is possible to have a decent landlord, there are countless stories of them making people's lives more difficult. From banning drying racks to mowing down gardens, landlords have too much power over tenants. One tenant recently had a flooding issue from a careless property update.

A post shared to the self-explanatory subreddit r/Wellthatsucks shows a soapy, flooded parking space. The caption attached read, "My landlord decided to set up his washing machine in the garage."

Water like this, coming from the shower or other human uses, is called gray water. This type of water can be used in home gardening in limited cases, but usually when it is fairly free of detergents like laundry soap. The Royal Horticultural Society wrote that using gray water in dry summer months can be ok for some plants, but some plants are susceptible to "salt stress."

This tenant had concerns about the safety of their parking space and the environmental impact of this type of drainage. They wrote some additional information in the comments, saying, "We are 100% refusing to park there until it's dry and the hose is moved. If he continues to keep the washer there and drain it into the neighbor's yard, I'll make an anonymous complaint."

Folks in the comments were up in arms for this tenant. One person wrote, "I would start by … calling the landlord in a 'panic' that something is leaking really badly from the garage. … If nothing is done, call code enforcement because you can't just drain your washer to the yard."

Someone else suggested a more extreme tactic: "Ask him to call the EPA and find out what the fine will be for dumping detergents, chemicals and gray water into the environment."

It can be extremely frustrating as a tenant to deal with a neglectful landlord. However, sometimes, there are ways to advocate for yourself.

If you are in an area with an HOA, some will let tenants attend meetings and you can voice your concerns. Many municipalities also have tenant rights organizations that will advocate for you. It may take a little digging but you should be able to find a way to hold your landlord accountable.

