Skeptical tenant seeks advice on how to use new apartment's high-tech appliance: 'Drop the preconceived notions'

A Redditor took to the site to seek advice as they switched to an induction stove for the first time.

Posting on the "r/carbonsteel" subreddit, a space devoted to carbon steel cookware, the poster shared a photo of two of their carbon steel pans and explained their plight.

They love to cook with the pans on gas ranges, but they can't use them on glass cooktops.

"In my experience these pans are impossible to use on those glass top electric stoves, they warp instantly," they said in the caption, "Is induction any different on my precious CS pans? Should I look into those new misen nitrite whatever pans? I've been thinking of getting a nice portable gas burner just to use these, unless someone here can help me out. Thanks for any advice!"

Compared to typical electric stoves, induction cooktops are unique in that only the cookware gets hot. They utilize electromagnetic resistance to heat the pots and pans placed on them, allowing for more consistent, faster, and more efficient heating than either gas or standard electric coil stovetops. They're also safer than electric stoves (because the cookware is the only thing heating up) and gas stoves (because they don't release methane and other chemicals into the air).

While many people see induction as a more expensive option in their home, the reality is that it can be surprisingly affordable. Small induction cooktops are available for as little as $50, and their efficiency can help save you a substantial amount of money on your energy bills.

Commenters were quick to assure the original poster that they had nothing to worry about regarding their pans.

"Drop the preconceived notions," said one, "You have to relearn [some things] , and that's ok. Carbon steel works great on induction. Induction in general is very much like gas in most ways. In fact, it's actually better, because gas waste a s*** ton of thermal energy, whereas induction does not, hence why pans heat so fast on induction."

"There shouldn't be any issue with that for induction, the magnetic field does not need physical contact of a flat surface," another said. "That said, still avoid warping, as the oil/fat will form puddles which you won't like. Also, be aware that in my experience in particular very low levels of heat with induction may not work as you expect, at least in my case the coils try to achieve this by pulsed heating, which is not necessarily how I want it."

"I use a carbon steel pan with a control freak and I don't know that I will ever be able to cook on anything else," said a third.

