Renter hit with urgent warnings after sharing photo of hazard discovered in their home: 'This could kill you'

After discovering an alarming gap in the vent below their bedroom, a renter took to Reddit for advice on what the damage could mean and what to do next, asking, "Is this dangerous or leaking carbon monoxide?"

The post showed a couple of pictures of the damage, with the first shot depicting a close-up with a noticeably large hole, which a repairman said could be leaking carbon monoxide. "Is that possible?" they asked.

The post generated a flurry of concerned comments, with several urging the poster to make themselves safe and suggesting taking legal action.

One commenter said: "This could kill you, don't wait for the landlord if they drag their feet. If you don't want to play with things do not stay in the house."

As the urgency of the comments suggests, carbon monoxide leaks in the home are a deadly serious matter. The effects of carbon monoxide poisoning from household appliances are serious and permanent.

What makes it so concerning is that carbon monoxide has no noticeable odor, taste, or color. It's dangerous for everyone, but especially risky for the unborn, children, and the elderly. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can lead to permanent brain damage, heart problems, and even death.

Dirty fuel-powered appliances all carry a risk of carbon monoxide leaks, but portable generators are perhaps the worst offenders of all. Between 2005 and 2017, 900 people died as a result of carbon monoxide exposure from portable generators (per NPR). The National Fire Protection Association recommends testing your carbon monoxide detectors monthly.

In the long term, switching to electric appliances will eliminate the risk, make them more environmentally friendly, and save money. See this comprehensive guide for practical tips for modernizing your home. For renters and homeowners alike, it's important to be aware of your rights and legal options.

As one of the comments pointed out, the landlord's neglect should lead to legal action: "You are owed significant compensation at the very least. You have severe symptoms of long term carbon monoxide exposure, and have likely lost years of life because of this. You need to lawyer up ASAP."

One commenter suggested taking immediate action to compel the landlord to fix the problem. They said, "If the landlord doesn't respond and fix it, call 911 and explain you think there is a leak. FD will come out and then ream the landlord into space."

"That is definitely leaking and definitely not safe," another added.

