Group donates thousands to elementary schools after recycling 5,000 pounds of cans: 'Truly a force for good'

"The more money that we can give to the public schools, the better."

A Kansas nonprofit has a "can"-do attitude when it comes to helping the community.

For more than 20 years, Cans for the Community has held regular aluminum collections at events, businesses, and wherever beverages are consumed. Recycling proceeds are then donated to other nonprofits.

Each April, the group holds a special drive for local elementary schools in Douglas County to coincide with Earth Day on April 22. The effort raised $36,960 for Lawrence Public Schools through 2021, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

"Everyone in my group supports public schools," Cans for the Community Chairperson Linda Klinker told the newspaper. "We all love giving money to them, and the more money that we can give to the public schools, the better. … It's nice to have some cash to do whatever you want at the end of the year."

Cans for the Community had a 5,000-pound Earth Day goal last year and surpassed it, collecting 6,553 pounds. The group donated $1,000 to 11 elementary schools with help from matching gifts.

While aluminum prices have varied since the volunteers started collecting cans in 2005, their drive to help the community has been steady, serving as a powerful example of how like-minded people can create great change, one can at a time.

The Aluminum Association reported that United States consumers recycled 46 billion cans in 2023 — that's $17.4 billion, if redeemed at 38 cents a pound — the current rate in Kansas, according to the World Population Review.

Cans for the Community is making sure that some of those proceeds help others through education and charitable work.

"Linda is truly a force for good," district spokesperson Julie Boyle told the Journal-World. "Our schools are grateful to be among the many local nonprofit organizations to benefit from Cans for the Community's mission."

If you want to join the effort, Recycle Check can help you find places to recycle cans and other materials. Charity Navigator vets nonprofits, so you can find a trustworthy organization that shares your values and needs some help.

