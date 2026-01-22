  • Home Home

Group donates thousands to elementary schools after recycling 5,000 pounds of cans: 'Truly a force for good'

"The more money that we can give to the public schools, the better."

by Rick Kazmer

Photo Credit: iStock

A Kansas nonprofit has a "can"-do attitude when it comes to helping the community.

For more than 20 years, Cans for the Community has held regular aluminum collections at events, businesses, and wherever beverages are consumed. Recycling proceeds are then donated to other nonprofits.

Each April, the group holds a special drive for local elementary schools in Douglas County to coincide with Earth Day on April 22. The effort raised $36,960 for Lawrence Public Schools through 2021, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

"Everyone in my group supports public schools," Cans for the Community Chairperson Linda Klinker told the newspaper. "We all love giving money to them, and the more money that we can give to the public schools, the better. … It's nice to have some cash to do whatever you want at the end of the year."

Cans for the Community had a 5,000-pound Earth Day goal last year and surpassed it, collecting 6,553 pounds. The group donated $1,000 to 11 elementary schools with help from matching gifts. 

While aluminum prices have varied since the volunteers started collecting cans in 2005, their drive to help the community has been steady, serving as a powerful example of how like-minded people can create great change, one can at a time.

The Aluminum Association reported that United States consumers recycled 46 billion cans in 2023 — that's $17.4 billion, if redeemed at 38 cents a pound — the current rate in Kansas, according to the World Population Review. 

Cans for the Community is making sure that some of those proceeds help others through education and charitable work. 

"Linda is truly a force for good," district spokesperson Julie Boyle told the Journal-World. "Our schools are grateful to be among the many local nonprofit organizations to benefit from Cans for the Community's mission."

If you want to join the effort, Recycle Check can help you find places to recycle cans and other materials. Charity Navigator vets nonprofits, so you can find a trustworthy organization that shares your values and needs some help

Do you always recycle your aluminum cans?

Definitely 👍

Only when I'm at home 🏠

Only some of the time 🤷

Never ⛔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x