Homeowner dumbfounded as HOA rules may impact the type of car they can buy: 'I was wondering if anyone had any advice'

by Laurelle Stelle
Homeowners don’t need to take these kinds of restrictive rules lying down.

One homeowner wanted to buy an EV, anticipating cheap and easy charging at home — but then their HOA tried to block the plan.

"Can HOA block EV charger installation?" asked the original poster in r/electricvehicles. "My wife and I recently bought a townhome in L.A., and we're looking to get an electric car. However, we are part of a shared underground garage and HOA."

According to the original poster, their HOA was opposed to EVs and any setup that might allow them. 

"[The HOA] has previously stated that they do not allow electric vehicle charging," said the original poster.

However, they didn't think that was fair. "Seeing how prevalent EVs have become in California, I was wondering if anyone had any advice on how to address the HOA's stance on charging," they said.

HOAs have often stood in the way of progress and financial savings for apparently arbitrary reasons, like not liking the appearance of solar panels. This can prevent homeowners from adopting financially savvy and eco-friendly home improvements.

However, California has multiple laws in place to protect homeowners from exactly this kind of interference — and, as one commenter pointed out, those laws apply to this situation. They quoted an article from Belwood Properties about the issue.

"Building management cannot deny your request if you're willing to pay the charging station installation costs," they said. "In California, landlords and HOAs are required to accept any tenant's written request to install charging equipment for their own use. The law also states that tenants must pay additional electrical costs, which may be added to their rent."

Nice one, California.

Even in other states, however, homeowners don't need to take these kinds of restrictive rules lying down. By following your HOA's own processes, you may be able to change the bylaws — a win for you and the planet.

