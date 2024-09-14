Shopper stunned after uncovering false advertising on leather product: 'It does not mean it is leather'

This incident is a call for eco-conscious consumers to be more discerning about their purchases.

That new "genuine leather" belt might not be as genuine as you think.

A Reddit post, shared with the r/mildlyinfuriating community, has exposed a shocking truth behind a deceptive Calvin Klein belt, leaving consumers feeling duped and questioning what they're paying for.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, which quickly gained traction, shows a new Calvin Klein belt stamped with the words "GENUINE LEATHER." However, when the Redditor tore off the belt's plastic tag, the leather coating tore, exposing a rubber core.

This revelation sparked a passionate discussion about misleading marketing practices and the true nature of "genuine leather" products.

"Got home, tore off the tag which peeled back the plastic coating revealing the rubber core," the disappointed Redditor wrote, accompanying their post with a photo of the belt.

When companies prioritize profits over quality and sustainability, it's not just consumers who suffer. This deception harms our planet, too. The production of fake leather items often involves harmful chemicals and non-biodegradable materials, contributing to pollution and waste.

The environmental impact of such practices is significant. These products, masquerading as durable leather goods, will likely wear out quickly and end up in landfills, where they'll take centuries to break down. By contrast, responsibly sourced, genuine leather can last decades and biodegrade naturally at the end of its life.

Reactions from the Reddit community were passionate and illuminating.

One helpful commenter explained, "Genuine leather isn't a grade at all, it doesn't have any technical meaning in the leather industry. This is probably a finished split leather."

Another added, "Basically, all 'genuine leather' means is 'there is some leather, even if its strips of leftover garbage bonded with glue to a mesh'. Yay consumerism."

A third wrote, "'Genuine leather' is just a type of material / substrate. it does not mean it is leather. it means there is a very thin layer of leather attached to whatever material meets the code."

This incident is a call for eco-conscious consumers to be more discerning about their purchases. By choosing high-quality, ethically produced items that last longer, we reduce waste and support more sustainable manufacturing practices. It's a simple step that benefits both our wallets and the environment.

So, next time you're out hunting for leather goods, consider researching the brand's sustainability practices and looking for certifications that guarantee authentic materials. Your choices have the power to shape a more transparent and eco-friendly fashion industry, one belt at a time.

