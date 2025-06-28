Homeowner stunned over neighbors' repeated thoughtless behavior: 'Multiple houses worth of junk'

One homeowner posted to the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit to document the disappointing behavior of their neighbor, who dumps a heap of trash outside their yard nearly every week.

"They've dumped multiple houses worth of junk on this sidewalk," the original poster explained in the comment section. The post included a photo of the junk containing everything from empty fast-food cups to mattresses and sofas.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While usually putting an occasional item outside on your lawn can contribute to the circular economy, these images are not reflective of that.

"I'm all for putting things on the curb for people to grab up as opposed to trashing them," wrote one commenter. "But it's pretty obvious that wasn't their intention since it's disposed of the way it is."

The behavior reveals how difficult it can be to live with neighbors who do not have similar goals when it comes to community collaboration. Throwing out items in this way not only reduces access to the community for everyone, like wheelchair users, but also reduces larger efforts of sustainability by fueling landfills.

These actions can lead to soil and water contamination as the weather can cause potential toxins from the trash to seep into the soil and, consequently, the groundwater. Wildlife can be harmed as the trash hinders the movement of pollinators within lawns. Trash piles such as these can attract pests, which can carry with them the spread of disease. It could simply lower the property values in the area, which communities often rely on for economic growth.

Laws are in place to discourage dumping waste like this.

"I'd call code enforcement and lodge a complaint," wrote one Redditor. "That is blocking the sidewalk, and anyone in a wheelchair would have a hard time navigating through that trash pile they left on the sidewalk. The sidewalk is not theirs to block."

If calling the authorities is not a possibility, there are other ways one can mitigate this behavior. Having a polite conversation with their neighbor may allow for a compromise, as one can suggest other ways to get rid of the trash that will not impede the sustainability and accessibility concerns of the community.

Redditors shared in the anger of the OP.

"I used to have neighbors like that," wrote one. "I used to say it looked like the house threw up in the yard."

