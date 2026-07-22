California wildfire survivors return to rebuilt homes, but power delays leave them in the dark

"If we get our certificate of occupancy, which we got a couple weeks ago, you would hope that you would get your utilities within a few days after that."

For families who have already lost their homes to wildfire, rebuilding is supposed to close a long and painful chapter.

But in Pacific Palisades, some residents impacted by the Palisades Fire say another obstacle is standing in the way of fully returning to normal: They still do not have enough electricity to live comfortably in the homes they rebuilt.

After his longtime Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfires, Jack Nguyen told local TV station ABC7 that his family has moved back into a newly completed house that still does not have full power.

Although the family received a certificate of occupancy a couple of weeks ago, Nguyen said regular utility service has yet to be turned on, blaming the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. He alleges that the LADWP hasn't responded to his concerns since the beginning of July.

For now, the house is running on temporary power that allows only limited basic use, not normal everyday living. Nguyen said his family's rental lease ended July 21, leaving them to move in despite the limited electricity.

"Why are [they] making it so difficult for Palisadians to come back?" Nguyen asked ABC7. "If we get our certificate of occupancy, which we got a couple weeks ago, you would hope that you would get your utilities within a few days after that. Especially given the circumstances we're under, which is obviously just disaster."

Nguyen told ABC7 that his household's lack of electricity is affecting more than just their ability to charge devices and electronics, adding: "We have two cars that require electricity."

The outlet also reported that other homeowners have also had trouble getting service activated after finishing their rebuilds, and some residents fear the delays could worsen as more homes are completed in the coming months.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the L.A. Department of Water and Power said that "restoring power remains a priority."

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