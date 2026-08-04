"Under SOMAH, at least 50% of the solar system has to benefit tenants."

A Northern California renter turned to Reddit with a concern many apartment residents can relate to. If a landlord installs solar panels, who actually benefits — and who pays for it?

According to the post, the tenant said Sunrun had added panels to the property, but they were uneasy about being pushed into the change.

What's happening?

They said their electricity use was already restrained. They got power through Pacific Gas and Electric, usually remained in Tier 1 usage, and did not rely heavily on air conditioning.

"Lately our bills have been as low as $50," the original poster wrote, noting that some neighbors end up with much larger bills because they use heating and cooling more aggressively.

What concerned the renter was whether a building-wide solar arrangement could somehow make their costs reflect other tenants' energy consumption.

In an update, they explained that the installation was part of California's SOMAH program, short for Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing.

In the comments, one person said the setup probably would not be a bad thing.

"Since it's part of the SOMAH program, I'd ask the property manager how billing is calculated," they wrote. "I wouldn't expect your bill to be based on your neighbors' usage, but it's always good to confirm."

Why does it matter?

Programs such as SOMAH are meant to make clean energy more accessible to people who often have few options for managing housing-related costs.

If the system works as intended, lower electricity bills can make everyday life more affordable while also reducing reliance on polluting energy sources that contribute to dirty air and rising global temperatures.

What can I do?

Renters in similar situations can ask whether their utility still bills each unit directly, if their apartment has a separate electric meter, and how solar credits are divided among tenants.

"Under SOMAH, at least 50% of the solar system has to benefit tenants," one commenter noted.

Another user advised: "I would definitely check with your property manager on how it works, but maybe for a more reliable answer call the tenant hotline in the second link. It sounds like it should lower your bill — but definitely check."

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