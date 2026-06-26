After 19 years of fires, a California resident had cars packed before evacuation orders came

"They can't force you to leave, but by staying, you put first responders at risk."

After years of living with wildfire risk, evacuation prep was just second nature for this California resident, so when a wildfire struck her area, she had her cars packed before officials told her neighborhood to evacuate.

What happened?

TikTok creator Jen Abeyta (@jenabeyta), a California resident, filmed smoke around her home as she said, "I don't want to go." Later, fire officials announced: "Mandatory evacuation. Everyone on Smokewood Lane, mandatory evacuation." The footage was from a recent fire in the area.

In the caption, she wrote, "Due to 19 years of experience at this residence with all the fires I've been through, I had my cars packed hours before they evacuated us."

She added, "They can't force you to leave, but by staying you put first responders at risk."

A commenter focused on what might have been lost, writing, "I'm so happy you are safe and you and all your neighbors didn't lose your homes. to lose the sentimental things such as photos and other personal items is so devastating."

Why does it matter?

The video shows how routine extreme weather disasters have become for many people living in fire-prone parts of the American West.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by forcing families to make split-second decisions, exposing communities to dangerous smoke, and putting homes, pets, treasured belongings, and income at risk. Wildfires can also disrupt roads, schools, and businesses, creating financial strain that can linger long after the flames are extinguished.

Delayed evacuations can complicate rescue operations and increase the danger for firefighters and other emergency workers trying to protect neighborhoods.

What can I do?

Keeping cars fueled, setting aside medications and important documents, making a plan for pets, and building a go-bag can help families leave quickly when evacuation alerts arrive.

Reviewing local alert systems and evacuation zones before peak fire season, rather than during it, can also help. Even simple steps, such as storing irreplaceable photos in a portable box or backing them up digitally, can reduce the heartbreak.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.