California's rent hike cap rises in Los Angeles area, reaching 8.7% increase for many renters

For someone paying $2,000 a month, that could mean roughly $174 more each month.

Renters in Greater Los Angeles may soon see landlords gain room to raise rents more sharply when California's yearly statewide limit updates in August. With everyday expenses such as food, gasoline, and housing already running high, even a modestly larger allowed increase could put added pressure on household budgets.

What's happening?

On Aug. 1, AB 1482, California's 2019 tenant protection law, will permit higher annual rent increases in parts of Southern California. According to LAist, the allowable maximum in Los Angeles and Orange counties is set to move from 8.0% to 8.7%, while the limit in Riverside and San Bernardino counties could climb from 7.5% to 8.1%.

Whether the state cap applies depends largely on the kind of housing and how old it is. AB 1482 generally covers mobile homes and apartment buildings that are more than 15 years old, while newer properties are exempt; many single-family homes and condos are also excluded if they are not owned by corporations.

Some cities enforce tighter rent rules than the statewide law, and those stricter local limits typically control instead. In Los Angeles, for instance, the current cap under city rent control is 3%; other cities in the region with lower limits include Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Culver City, Huntington Park, Pomona, Santa Ana, and West Hollywood.

Each August, the statewide limit is recalculated based on regional inflation. Price increases in the Los Angeles area this year, including higher grocery and gas costs, contributed to a higher maximum for the coming cycle.

Why does it matter?

A legal cap on rent increases is meant to prevent the most extreme spikes, but a jump to 8.7% is still significant for families living paycheck to paycheck. For someone paying $2,000 a month, that could mean roughly $174 more each month if a landlord raises the rent to the maximum allowed.

Even in cities with stronger protections, many renters may not know whether their home is covered by local rules, state law, or neither, creating confusion at a time when every dollar counts.

What can I do?

Which law applies depends on the property's type, age, and ownership structure. A unit may be covered by AB 1482, by a local rent control ordinance, or by neither.

A notice of increase can be compared with the local rules in the city. If a building falls under stricter local protections, those lower caps generally take precedence over the statewide limit.

Copies of leases, rent increase notices, and past payment records can be important if a renter needs to challenge an increase or confirm whether a landlord followed the rules.

Free or low-cost legal assistance may be available through lawhelpca.org for people who think a landlord may have violated their rights.

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