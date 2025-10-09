State regulators spark uproar with proposed rate hike that would increase millions of customers' bills by 10%: 'Let them cut executive salaries [instead]'

Golden State residents will see their electricity bills increase by $17 on average each month after the California Public Utilities Commission approved a controversial rate hike Sept. 18.

However, some households are minimizing their energy costs by going solar — and you can protect yourself against rate hikes, too, whether you're in California or elsewhere. While not everyone can fit solar panel purchase prices into their budget, Palmetto is stepping in to meet demand by cutting upfront costs, including with its $0 down solar leasing plans.

The scoop

Southern California Edison pointed to rising energy demand, fire damages, and infrastructure and maintenance projects aimed at preventing wildfires — supercharged by rising global temperatures — as increasing its costs, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

However, its rate-hike proposal sparked widespread outrage. Angry customers called on the CPUC to deny Edison's plans to raise prices by nearly 10%. Solar panel owners are also expected to see a fixed increase in November, according to the Times.

While the CPUC moved forward with a plan to increase residential bills starting Oct. 1 — granting Edison $4.39 billion less in revenue than requested to balance "affordability with investments in safety and reliability," per its release — many feel it hasn't done enough.

How Palmetto is helping

Despite the regulatory kerfuffle in California, installing solar panels is still a proven way to save money on energy bills while also improving local air quality. While manufacturing panels does generate some planet-warming pollution, the panels themselves produce zero harmful carbon pollution when transforming sunlight into electricity.

The process of leasing panels couldn't be simpler: Palmetto brings nearly two decades of experience to the clean energy market and will handle solar mapping and design, permits, installation, and project management — ensuring you get a solar system for your home that fits your needs.

You'll lock in a stable energy rate, and because Palmetto owns the system, it'll handle maintenance. Leasing has a unique set of pros and cons compared with buying. If you're interested in learning more, Palmetto has a resource breaking down the differences.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Get Started

EnergySage is a TCD-vetted resource for exploring your purchasing options. On average, homeowners save $10,000 on installation costs by connecting with EnergySage.

What everyone's saying

In a release, the CPUC said it "approved significant investments in wildfire risk reduction, safety and reliability of aging infrastructure, and upgrades for increased load growth" as part of the rate-hike approval.

However, Crestline resident Sara Green suggested to CPUC that Edison should take a different tack. "Let them cut executive salaries and forgo dividends, rather than pass this on unilaterally to every customer," she said, per the Times.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.