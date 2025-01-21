California gardener sparks intrigue with beautiful pop of color in neighborhood: 'It's buzzing with life'

Taking a stroll through their neighborhood, one gardening expert happened upon a gorgeous native California garden.

Kristy (@wildjoygardens) shares garden know-how with their followers on TikTok. In one video, they show a nearby garden that is teeming with life. They walk up the sidewalk and ask, "Want to see how beautiful a California native garden can look?"

Viewers can see a garden filled with vibrant orange flowers as Kristy approaches. The creator shows several clips of the garden, listing many of the featured species, including California poppy, monkey flower, and lilac verbena. The clip also shows a bush seemingly covered with bees. "It's buzzing with life," Kristy says.

They also explain that these flowers don't need to be watered regularly. That's because they are well adapted to the local ecosystem. By planting a native garden, you stand to save money not only on watering costs but also by avoiding fertilizers and pesticides.

Another way you can make your yard more planet-friendly is by choosing a natural alternative. Ground cover such as clover supports insects and is a low-effort option that needs less maintenance than a traditional grass lawn.

Native wildflowers support local insects, including bees. Many pollinators have been threatened by habitat degradation and loss. Planting a garden full of local flora can support these important members of our ecosystem. Organizations such as Homegrown National Park can help you create your very own native plant habitat. By creating more habitat for pollinators, we can "build a future that is full of the plants and animals which sustain us."

Folks on TikTok mirrored the creator's enthusiasm, discussing the beauty of the garden.

"I'm sure the bees and butterflies LOVE your yard," wrote one person.

Someone else reminisced, "Oh, this makes me miss California (I did a lot of growing up there)."

Another commenter added, "Absolutely beautiful."

