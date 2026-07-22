California gardener asks about purple tomatillos, then learns split husks mean peak ripeness

Several said these plants readily reseed and may return year after year.

One California gardener brought an unexpected tomatillo mystery to the internet after volunteer plants started producing fruit with a purple tint.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, a gardener on California's central coast wrote, "We had volunteer tomatillo plants appear this year. Some of them are starting to have a purple hue? It happened while still on the plant… Are my tomatillos okay to eat?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Gardeners jumped in to say the purple shade did not automatically mean anything was wrong. As one commenter put it, "Purple is one of the varieties of tomatillo. IIRC, a little sweeter. What you show with split papery husks is peak ripeness."

From there, people began swapping general tomatillo-growing advice. Several said these plants readily reseed and may return year after year, with one commenter warning, "Be careful. We planted them one year and now they grow like weeds in our yard every year! Albeit, very welcome ones."

One commenter advised, "Keep in mind they don't self pollinate like tomatoes so you need more than 1 plant to fertilize each other!"

Why does it matter?

For households dealing with high produce costs, volunteer crops can be a useful surprise because they offer edible food with little or no extra spending.

Taste is part of the appeal, too. Tomatillos picked fresh at home can have a brighter, more layered flavor that works well in salsas, sauces, and roasted dishes.

There are health benefits as well. Growing food gets people outside and moving, and many gardeners find the process calming and rewarding. That combination of light physical activity, time in nature, and a tangible payoff can support both mental and physical well-being.

The exchange also highlighted how practical gardening tips often spread through casual conversation. What began as a question about purple fruit turned into an informal guide to ripeness, cross-pollination, and the tendency of tomatillos to settle into a yard.

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