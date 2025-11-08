Homeowner seeks legal advice after realtor's misleading claim leads to surprise $20K demand: 'Is my only option to wait and see?'

One homebuyer in Florida discovered the rare case in which their home's solar panels aren't a selling point: they came with a surprise bill for $20,000.

The new homeowner posted seeking help on r/legaladvice. "I recently bought a foreclosed house in Florida that was advertised in the MLS as having 'paid off solar panels,'" they explained. "After closing, I contacted the solar company to transfer service to my name, only to discover the system isn't actually paid off."

According to the original poster, this was the first they heard about the issue; they bought title insurance, which came back clean, and they did not have the budget for an additional $20,000. However, all their attempts to sort it out through the proper channels had been ignored or put off. Meanwhile, the solar company was on their case for payment.

"They're offering me two options: take over payments or pay a lump sum," the OP said. "I don't want either option — I expected a paid-off system as advertised. … Is my only option to wait and see what happens with title?"





This nightmare scenario is an outlier. In nearly all cases, solar panels are one of the best ways to save money, because they can eliminate or significantly reduce your energy bill. However, many homeowners don't have tens of thousands of dollars in the budget to buy solar panels, which is where solar panel leasing programs come in, eliminating this upfront cost.

Thankfully, for this homeowner, the news appeared to be good.

One commenter wrote: "Generally, solar panels are fixtures and part of the house, and are not considered personal property.

"The solar company should go after the prior owner for what is their personal, unsecured debt. The debt doesn't convey to you as the new owner and the solar company has no claim to the house or the panels, because if they did that would have been disclosed during closing. You own the house and everything that is part of it."

