Home gardener says store-bought basil brought fungus gnats, then the pests spread beyond the pot

"I had what I thought were fungus gnats and it turned out there was an old potato in my cabinet."

A home gardener's attempt to bring home fresh basil turned into a monthlong pest battle after an unwelcome surprise appeared to tag along with the plant. In a Reddit post that resonated with fellow plant lovers, the original poster shared a photo of fly tape completely covered in bugs after buying basil from a big-box store.

What happened?

To explain the problem, the gardener wrote, "I've been battling fungus gnats for a month now that I'm pretty sure came in with the soil on the basil plants I bought from a larger store." They summed up the experience simply: "It's been a nightmare." The photo they shared showed the scale of it: "This fly tape is from one week."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Replies focused on figuring out where the insects might be living now, not just on the basil itself. Several commenters said that if the plant had already been thrown out, the gnats could be coming from somewhere else in the house rather than the potting soil.

"There has to be somewhere they are living," one commenter wrote, pointing to forgotten soil, drains, or even a hidden leak. Another added bluntly: "They're living in the drains."

Other users discussed if certain pest control methods could be effective. One Redditor wrote, "Home Depot sells a specific enzyme drain cleaner. It's a green liquid in a plastic bottle. Run water in all drains and then pour the indicated (I used more) in every single drain and let it sit overnight. Run water to flush it out in the morning."

Why does it matter?

Growing herbs at home can help cut grocery costs, taste better than store-bought clamshell herbs, and make it easier to cook with fresh ingredients at home.

Gardening also offers mental and physical health benefits, from stress relief to the light movement involved in daily plant care.

For beginners, a pest problem like this can be discouraging to deal with, especially when it starts with a plant from a large retailer rather than a packet of seeds. As one commenter noted, "basil is one of the easiest things to grow from seed and continually propagate for never ending basil."

A bad first experience, though, can make the hobby seem like more trouble than it's worth.

The thread also highlighted how difficult it can be to pin down the real source of an infestation. Even after separating other plants and treating them, the original poster said the gnats were "still lingering somewhere."

What can I do?

If you want basil without the risk of bringing home bugs in purchased soil, starting from seed can be a good option. The Cool Down's guide to controlling pests without chemicals can be a resource to help beginners get rid of pesky bugs eating at their garden without using chemicals which could be harmful or expensive.

The Reddit thread offered several practical next steps if pests show up: keep affected plants isolated, clear out old soil or produce that might be feeding the insects, and inspect drains or other damp areas. Commenters also mentioned sticky traps, mosquito bits, spinosad, beneficial nematodes, and drain covers as possible tools.

People also pointed out that pests can be attracted by forgotten food or trash, and one user shared, "I had what I thought were fungus gnats and it turned out there was an old potato in my cabinet."

Not every home remedy got support. One commenter pushed back on one popular DIY trick: "Combining vinegar and baking soda does very little other than make bubbles. One is acidic and one is basic, they neutralize one another."

Despite the frustration, the original poster felt encouraged to continue experimenting. They wrote, "I feel like I have a lot of new methods to try and get rid of these nasty little guys and I'm going to try them all until something sticks." Another commenter wrote: "So you could always just toss it and grow your own."

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