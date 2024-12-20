When an aging appliance starts to deteriorate, it's an opportunity to upgrade to an energy-efficient model.

The average water heater lasts between eight and 12 years. Many homeowners start experiencing malfunctions, such as leaks around the tank base, sediment buildup, and corrosion, around the decade mark.

A good example of a water heater needing replacement came from a Reddit post to r/Plumbing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Taxes next year will go towards a new water heater … but where do I start?" the poster asked.

When an aging appliance starts to deteriorate, it's an opportunity to upgrade to an energy-efficient model, which can help you save money on your monthly bills.

For example, heat pump water heaters are gaining popularity because they can get up to 500% efficiency, offer thousands of dollars in savings, and come with valuable government incentives. Water heater upgrades have helped homeowners cash in on rebates up to $1,750 and tax credits up to $2,000.

One place the Redditor might start their new water heater search is with the tech company Cala. Cala created the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater, optimizing energy usage to reduce costs while curbing planet-overheating pollution.

You can get on a reservation list for a Cala water heater to take the first important step toward dramatically decreasing your energy bills and being more comfortable at home while reducing your environmental footprint. The company plans to start making water heater deliveries in the first half of 2025.

However, the poster would benefit from making a new water heater investment as soon as possible. President-elect Donald Trump has plans to eliminate energy-efficient subsidies, and an act of Congress could make the future of the water heater rebates and tax credits uncertain.









In the comment section, Redditors shared their opinions and advice about the OP's water heater situation.

"There is a tax incentive … you should buy now," one Redditor wrote.

A Reddit user recommended, "Call a plumber to help you out instead of doing it yourself."

Another Redditor warned, "You're not making it to tax return with that heater."

