Tenant raises concerns after discovering fake ventilation fan in bathroom: 'I'm guessing they're cheating the building code'

The ironically named r/LandlordLove has anything but love to give from one Redditor. They recently posted a horrifying discovery from their rental — their bathroom vent isn't real.

One of the best parts of renting is leaving the administrative pains to the landlords, and this includes dealing with building codes and compliance. They had been trying to discover why their vent wasn't working. Upon closer inspection, they found it was glued onto the ceiling and not connected to anything.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm guessing they're cheating the building code that says that bathrooms have to have a source of ventilation," one commenter noted. The poster responded to other comments, validating that it would be a violation because there is no window, either. No airflow opportunities create a bacterial breeding ground, hurting indoor air quality.

Many landlords and HOA properties restrict homeowners from engaging in money-saving and eco-conscious changes to their homes. For example, millions lack outdoor spaces at their apartments, and 1.4 million tenants in England are prohibited from line-drying laundry, according to Metro. It caused the launch of a "Right to Dry" campaign.

Similarly, many HOAs don't allow solar panels despite their financial and ecological benefits because they fear they ruin the image of the property. Over 74 million Americans live in an HOA, but there are ways to take action to make the changes you want.

Rising global temperatures make situations like the OP's even more essential to acknowledge. More people need quality ventilation and air conditioning because demand for them is increasing. When landlords fail to provide access to basic airflow and cooling equipment, it makes places unlivable and potentially dangerous for residents in extreme climates.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Others empathized and lamented with the poster in comments.

"Had a landlord who vented the bathroom into an empty attic. Mold extravaganza followed," one mentioned.

"That's diabolical," someone said.

🗣️ Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another added, "And then the landlord special paint job over it."

These conversations are critical warnings for current and prospective tenants to double-check the property for dubious installations. Something like this is a public and environmental health hazard, as it ruins the air and spreads pollutants through mold.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.