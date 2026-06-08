Why did we stop growing buckwheat? Gardener says the fast cover crop does 5 jobs at once

Not every useful garden upgrade comes from a glossy seed catalog.

Sometimes it starts with a simple question: Why aren't more people growing buckwheat?

What's happening?

In a recent reel, The Disco Garden (@the_discogarden) framed buckwheat as a smart choice for home gardeners, particularly those just getting started.

The creator said buckwheat is a favorite cover crop and emphasized how quickly it grows.

"Buckwheat. Why did we stop growing that again? Like seriously, why?" the creator said. "Imagine a plant that does five things in your garden. And most of us aren't even growing it, but here's why you should."

Some commenters were already convinced.

"Growing it right now!!" one person wrote.

Others were thinking beyond basic ground cover.

"Oh I want to grow and harvest the buckwheat. I use it in my gluten free bread," another commenter said.

A third added, "Snagged a 50# bag from my local farm supply store for less than $40. Broadcast it everywhere!"

Why does it matter?

Cover crops can help gardeners make use of empty beds and keep growing spaces productive between harvests.

Gardening can lead to real savings on produce over time, especially when healthier soil supports stronger harvests.

It can also mean fresher, tastier food than what many people find at the store, since homegrown crops often go from soil to plate within hours rather than days.

Gardening can get people moving, spending time outside, and building routines that support both mental and physical health.

Even a small garden can offer stress relief, light exercise, and a stronger connection to the food on the table.

What can I do?

Buckwheat can be tried in an unused patch of soil, a corner of a raised bed, or another area that would otherwise sit bare.

Fast-growing plants can be especially appealing for gardeners who want visible progress without a long wait.

If your goal is to build a more productive backyard overall, growing your own food can help you get started.

Gardeners looking to cut back on upkeep can also explore ways to control weeds without chemicals.

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