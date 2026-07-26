London council apologizes after residents say brown tap water smelled like gasoline

"Industry guidance says any hydrocarbon odour should trigger an immediate investigation."

Residents of Pimlico, in London, say a basic household necessity became a source of fear this spring after their tap water reportedly turned brown and gave off a petrol-like smell.

Now, the Westminster City Council is apologizing after tenants said they were left afraid to use the water for months, as reported by BBC News.

What happened?

In April 2025, households in Morgan House, part of Pimlico's Lillington and Longmoor Gardens Estate, began reporting water that was brown and smelled terribly.

And according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, residents said by June that the issue had persisted for roughly two months and that some people developed skin irritation.

Council staff told attendees of a July 7 meeting that a formal apology would be issued in writing and that checks would be carried out on each affected supply to verify the water was safe to drink, according to BBC News.

While Westminster said it suspected Thames Water's incoming supply, the company said its own tests found no problems. Yet, residents also reported trouble with hot taps, raising more questions about where the issue originated.

Ernest Stafford, a resident of the estate, criticized the response, telling the BBC, "No resident should ever smell a petrol-type substance in their tap water. Industry guidance says any hydrocarbon odour should trigger an immediate investigation."

Stafford added, "Residents spent a year doing the work themselves. We had to become Erin Brockovich while being blocked and brushed aside."

Why does it matter?

The situation also reflects a broader issue many renters face. They often have to rely on landlords or housing authorities to address problems they cannot solve on their own. But when it comes to water, the situation becomes a serious health concern, especially when said concerns are downplayed.

And although later council tests reportedly came back normal, residents said their concerns were not taken seriously from the beginning.

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