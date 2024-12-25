Town officials install security cameras after destructive trend takes over community: 'It's horrible'

"This place belongs to all of us. It belongs to families, to our children."

Imagine a world where parks are free of litter, beaches stay pristine, and public spaces are untouched by illegal dumping. For many communities, this is the goal — but achieving it is no easy task. Brookhaven, a town on Long Island, is taking significant steps toward this vision, reported CBS New York, launching a crackdown on illegal dumping as it prepares for the closure of its landfill.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel Panico is leading the charge, warning that the closure will likely lead to more illegal dumping in the town's 200 parks. "At the end of this year, we will cease taking construction demolition debris," Panico said, noting the landfill will eventually be capped in 2028.

The town has already seen a significant increase in cases of illegal dumping, including construction debris, household trash, and even garbage from restaurants.

🗣️ Do you think your city has good air quality?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

To combat this, the town has turned to video surveillance, closely monitoring trash receptacles. "People dump that. They don't want to pay for it," Panico pointed out, emphasizing that taxpayer-funded dumpsters are being misused.

The problem is getting worse, with reports of trash showing up in parks, from debris left on beaches to boats discarded with junk in tow. "We're destroying nature. It's horrible," one resident commented.

Local families like the Kochavis are taking a stand to protect the parks. Adi Kochavi expressed frustration, telling CBS New York, "This place belongs to all of us. It belongs to families, to our children. And that shouldn't be allowed to happen." Mati Kochavi added: "Is it going to be a place of quality, health, and progress, or is it going to be a dump yard?"

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In response, the town has significantly increased penalties for offenders, with fines ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 and possible jail time from 15 days to six months. Panico reminded residents: "We have a duty to each other. That's part of what living in a community is about."

Waste management and its environmental impact are growing concerns not just in Brookhaven but also worldwide. Illegal dumping not only clutters public spaces but also harms local ecosystems, pollutes waterways, and disrupts wildlife habitats. In addition to harming the environment, improper waste disposal places an additional strain on municipal systems that are already struggling to keep up with the volume of trash.

Fortunately, there are several ways for individuals to get involved and make a difference. Participating in local trash cleanups is one effective way to help combat littering while fostering a sense of community. Beyond cleanups, individuals can reduce their environmental impact by practicing responsible recycling, supporting businesses that use sustainable packaging, and advocating for stronger waste management policies.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.