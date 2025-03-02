  • Home Home

Cook shares simple, cost-saving method for making popular beverage at home: 'This is the way'

by Chloe Bryant
One tea lover on Reddit is getting lots of attention after sharing the simple way they save money and plastic.

In a post to r/Anticonsumption, the user shared pictures of iced tea they made in bulk at home by brewing it in glass jars instead of buying bottled tea.

"I brew tea in jars, pop it in the fridge, and grab it on my way to work to avoid vending machines and plastic bottles," they wrote in the caption of their post. "Way cheaper too."

They're not wrong: Simple switches like brewing tea or coffee at home are a great way to save money.

On average, ordering a cup of tea at a restaurant can cost upward of $2, whereas brewing loose-leaf tea at home only costs approximately $0.10 to $0.20 per serving, according to Unbottle Your Tea. 

Plus, utilizing reusable containers like glass jars or to-go mugs saves excess waste from entering the world's landfills.

Studies have shown about 90% of single-use plastics end up in landfills, with less than 10% being recycled. The United Nations Environment Programme reports that globally, around 440 million tons of plastic waste are produced every year, with 8 million tons ending up in the world's oceans.

Single-use waste can release toxic, long-lasting chemicals into the soil and water. When single-use plastics finally begin to break down, they release minuscule microplastics, permeating land and aquatic ecosystems — even the ocean's greatest depths.

By making drinks at home, plastic pollution and other packaging waste can be significantly diminished. For example, when it comes to plastic water bottles, an average of 156 can be prevented from entering landfills and oceans just by switching to a reusable water bottle, according to Beyond Plastics.

Users in the comments of the tea lover's Reddit post applauded their idea to save money and plastic.

"Great idea!!! I've been buying glass bottles of iced tea, but I want to make my own to save money," wrote one user.

"This is the way," said another. "Buying tea is highway robbery, it's so freaking cheap to make. You can also adjust your sweetness level."

x