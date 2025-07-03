Homeowner calls out neighbor's 1-2 punch of dangerous landscaping errors: 'Such a shame'

In a Reddit post, one user shared a photo of their neighbor's tree. At the bottom sits what is commonly called a mulch volcano — a harmful gardening practice that can kill the tree — but the problem didn't stop there.

"My neighbor has a Bradford pear [tree] and every year I secretly root for the mulch volcano to win," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A mulch volcano is a common landscaping technique intended to provide plentiful nutrients to a tree. However, thick mounds of dirt can be disastrous for tree health.

Mulch retains water. If pressed up against the tree's bark, it can weaken this natural protection and make the tree more susceptible to pests, fungi, and diseases, which can reach the tree's cells.

What's more, excessive mulch can stop vital water, nutrients, and carbon dioxide from reaching the tree's roots. This encourages the roots to travel upward in search of resources, wrapping around the tree and essentially strangling it in a process known as girdling.

The OP's anger toward the Bradford pear tree and desire to see it meet its demise are not without reason. These trees are native to Asia but are heavily integrated into U.S. suburban areas. They beat out other plants for sunlight, water, and essential nutrients, which can kill off native plant populations.

In the comments, other users shared their disdain for the Bradford pear tree, eliciting the response from one user asking: "Why? Are they smelly?"

"The smell would be enough, but they're also horribly invasive," someone replied.

"Birds eat the small, brown fruits … and spread the seeds far beyond people's yards," Garden and Gun stated. "Out in the wild, the trees outcompete native plants, throwing ecosystems out of balance."

Not suffocating your tree with mulch volcanoes is a great way to start caring about the health of your lawn. Another way to ensure you take the utmost care of your plants and the surrounding ecosystem is to rewild your yard.

Planting native species contributes to the surrounding environment, including those sweet pollinators that keep everything blooming and happy.

Plus, the natural ecosystem will do a lot of the heavy lifting for you on yard upkeep, saving you time and money.

Fellow tree lovers shared their disappointment with the Bradford pear tree and its mulch volcano.

"Such a shame, a dogwood or native plum tree would be so pretty there," one user said.

Another person kindly added: "I never knew about the 'mulch volcano.' Thanks!"

