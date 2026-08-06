Reddit user finishes box of bags from grandparent's home, and 1997 packaging sparks nostalgia

Some forgotten items may still have plenty of practical value left.

A Reddit post about finally using up a box of bags from a grandparent's home sparked a wave of appreciation for a nearly 30-year-old household item.

At a time when many shoppers are trying to cut costs and reduce waste, the post serves as a reminder that sometimes the most sustainable purchase is already in your house.

What happened?

The discussion began on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption, where a user explained in the Reddit thread that the box had come from a grandparent's house during a move: "Just finished this box of bags that we picked up when moving a grandparent out of their house a few years ago. I'd say almost 30 years is a good run."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Although the packaging listed the year 1997, one commenter noted that the printed year might not be when the bags were actually made, writing: "1997 is the copyright date for the graphics on the box. Anytime after that, up to and including today."

The thread also prompted readers to share their own examples of long-lasting supplies. One commenter wrote: "Back in the early days of ebay I bought a gigantic box of staples because it was so cheap. I think around £3 for a box of staples that I would probably need to pay £15 for today."

Commenters discussed nostalgic feelings as well, with some people asking for a better look at the packaging and others remembering old shopping bags from stores that no longer exist.

Why does it matter?

Getting full use out of household items can save money while cutting down on waste from endlessly replacing things.

Supplies bought cheaply and used slowly can be a serious budget hack since it can help shield households from future price increases. The same logic applies to bags, office supplies, cleaning products, and other basics that are often repurchased without much thought.

There is also a waste-reduction benefit for the planet. Using an item until the end of its life keeps it out of the landfill longer and reduces demand for new materials, packaging, and shipping.

While no single box of bags will solve broader environmental challenges, habits like this can help reduce household waste over time.

When cleaning out family homes, not everything old is useless. Some forgotten items may still have plenty of practical value left.

What can I do?

A good first step is to "shop" your own home before buying replacements. Check closets, junk drawers, under-sink cabinets, and pantry shelves for unopened or barely used supplies that may have been forgotten.

It also helps to keep everyday supplies visible and in one place. When duplicates are scattered around the house, it's easy to think you're out of something and go to the store to buy more. A quick inventory can save money right away.

This is not about stockpiling endlessly. It is about getting full value from the things you already own and avoiding unnecessary replacement purchases when something perfectly usable is still sitting in the cupboard.

Another Redditor gave a similar example: "I recently used a plastic shopping bag from a supermarket chain that ended/ got merged 20 years ago."

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