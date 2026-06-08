Walmart baby bottle recall targets 40,000 units after peeling plastic sparks choking hazard warning

Regulators said the hard outer shell can blister or peel, releasing small, film-like bits of plastic.

A federal recall covers 40,000 baby bottles sold by Walmart after regulators warned that peeling plastic on the product could become a choking hazard for infants and young children.

What happened?

The recall covers a popular three-pack of Boon bottles sold in stores and online over several months, WFTV reported.

The specific product recalled is the Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottle, which Walmart sold in stores and on Walmart.com from November 2025 to May 2026 for about $20, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product was packaged as a three-bottle set in a pink tie-dye pattern. Regulators said the hard outer shell can blister or peel, releasing small, film-like bits of plastic.

You can identify the recalled set by item number B11654 and UPC code 669028116546, printed on the bottom of the package. The recall applies to about 40,000 units.

Consumers are being told to stop using the bottles immediately, though no injuries have been reported so far. The warning follows 135 complaints received by the CPSC about the outer shell blistering or peeling.

Why does it matter?

This recall involves a product designed for babies, which is especially alarming given the industry's required safety precautions and routine inspections. Consumers may be concerned about regulatory oversight and corporate transparency.

With tens of thousands of bottles affected and sales spanning roughly six months, many households may still have the product at home without realizing it is part of an active safety warning.

What can I do?

To see whether your set is included, check the packaging for the item number and UPC listed in the recall notice. If it matches, stop using the bottles right away and keep them out of reach of children.

The manufacturer, TOMY, is handling the remedy for affected consumers. The company is offering a $22 store-credit reimbursement or another bottle set in a different color.

Consumers can get more information from TOMY by calling 866-725-4407, contacting the company online, or emailing cs@tomy.com.

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