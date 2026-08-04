Rescuer brought feral cat Tom indoors for treatment, then made room for his 'wife' Donna, too

Bonded animal pairs can rely heavily on one another for comfort, routine, and security.

A routine feral-cat rescue turned into something much more tender when one outdoor cat's move indoors for medical care became a package deal.

When a rescuer with Phoenix Ferals realized Tom never went anywhere without Donna, the cat she describes as his "wife," the decision was clear: If Tom was coming inside, Donna was too.

What happened?

After followers repeatedly asked about the cat trapped with Tom, a creator from Phoenix Ferals (@phoenixferals) used a recent TikTok video to explain who Donna is. The rescuer said Donna has been part of the same colony for years.

#animalrescuestory #tnrsaveslives ♬ original sound - Fran Flight @phoenixferals "Who's the other cat who got trapped with Tom? What happened to her?" These are the questions that I've been receiving a lot lately and here's the answer… her name is Donna and her and Tom have the most beautiful bonded relationship. She's joining Tom on his new life journey in indoor sanctuary life. Follow @phoenixferals to keep updated with all her new milestones and the joys of seeing a cat relax and feel safe and happy no longer in survival mode on the streets. If you'd like to treat Donna to some churu treats or cat food or cardboard scratchers and cat trees check out the Amazon wishlist linked in my bio 🩷 #feralcats

Donna's connection to the rescuer goes back about four years, well before Tom came inside. She said she first noticed Donna after finding her three kittens "scavenging in my apartment complex dumpsters," and because Donna was already in heat again, she hurried to get the colony cats sterilized.

Donna later had a spay abortion and was released, eventually becoming "a constant fixture" in the colony.

"Her and Tom were quite literally always together," the creator said. "So I knew that when I made the decision to bring Tom in for medical care and feral sanctuary life, Donna had to come, too."

The adjustment has gone better than the rescuer expected.

She said, "Over the last few months that she's been indoors, she's been blowing me away with just how well she's doing and how happy she is."

Why does it matter?

Bonded animal pairs can rely heavily on one another for comfort, routine, and security, especially after years of surviving outdoors together.

One commenter wrote, "I think people often underestimate the bond animals have with one another especially cats. For some reason, cats aren't always seen with the same empathy as a dog that's been abandoned, and that's really heartbreaking."

Trap-neuter-return efforts help reduce kitten overpopulation and can improve conditions for cats living outdoors, while rescue placements and sanctuary care can give especially vulnerable animals a safer chance at life.

What's being done?

Even though she said she has "never been able to pet Donna," the rescuer is continuing Donna's indoor "socialization journey."

Donna may still be cautious, but she is showing signs that indoor life with Tom is working.

This kind of patient care is often what community-cat rescue looks like in practice. It can mean trapping cats for spay and neuter appointments, monitoring colonies, making space for animals with medical needs, and recognizing when a bonded companion should not be left behind.

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