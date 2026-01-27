Farmer reveals effective trick to get rid of weeds within 24 hours: 'You might have just changed the game'

A TikToker showed a remarkably effective and easy way to get rid of weeds quickly. So good, in fact, that viewers thought it might be too good to be true.

The scoop

Eastsidefarming (@eastsidefarming) demonstrated the simple method, proclaiming it the "safest, most effective way to get rid of weeds in your garden."

"Put boiling hot water on what you want to be gone, and in 24 hours it will be gone," the farmer explains. He also notes that this method has a real edge over using chemicals because it is safer.

Eastsidefarming ended up doing some follow-up videos after reading some comments from cynics. For that reason, he adds a second and third video showing the method in action for the disbelievers.

He shows some weeds by a brick. Upon pouring the water, you can already see that the method is proving effective.

"On a molecular level, it's dying," he explains.

A later update revealed that most of the weeds appeared lifeless, like hay, one day after being treated. For the parts that are still up, he notes he can treat them again to finish the job.

How it's helping

Keeping invasive weeds in check is essential for a thriving garden. Chemical-free solutions with vinegar are often used, but Eastsidefarming's technique is even easier, as it requires only boiling water.

That saves homeowners money from buying special products like weed killers. It also allows them to avoid using chemical-laden products that can inadvertently kill other plants, make their way into water sources, and pose health risks down the road.

The method's simplicity also allows gardeners to skip painstaking moves like pulling weeds and instead enjoy the more rewarding parts of gardening.

Gardening offers numerous health benefits for those who practice it, ranging from reduced stress and anxiety to providing good exercise and healthier food. This hack can help cut down on a major nuisance without spending extra money or creating potential problems with chemicals.

What everyone's saying

A lot of gardeners were eager to give the method a try.

"You might have just changed the game for me completely," one viewer said.

"People don't share this because you can't sell boiling water," a user joked.

"Imma try this & not tell my husband," a TikToker said. "That way he can't call cap before hand lol."

