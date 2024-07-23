Woman shares seemingly obvious energy- and time-saving kitchen tip: 'Thanks for reminding me'

How often do you completely fill your kettle, even when making just one cup of tea? It turns out that only boiling as much water as you need can be an easy way to save energy and money.

The scoop

Australian sustainability influencers Jen and Lish of The FixIt Chicks (@jenlishfixitchicks) shared this simple but effective tip in a recent Instagram video:

"When you're having a cup of tea or coffee, only boil as much water as you need," Lish says. "Every time I boil a kettle, I do a little calculation in my head ... boil that much, have a cup of tea, forget about it."

In the caption, Lish explains how she learned this trick years ago in an energy-saving workshop. "One of the first tips was this. Only boil as much water as you need. I know. Who knew!"

How it's working

Boiling only what you need can save you both time and money. By heating less water, your kettle will boil faster, getting that caffeine fix to you sooner.

You'll also use less electricity, which translates to lower utility bills. Boiling a full kettle costs about 3½ cents per use, according to recent estimates. Boiling just what you need could cut that cost in half — and those pennies add up over time, especially for daily coffee or tea drinkers.

But the benefits go beyond your wallet. Using less energy means less demand on power plants, many of which still burn dirty fuels. We can significantly reduce the carbon pollution warming our planet by implementing simple changes like this.

The tip dovetails nicely with a similar recent tip from a renowned chef who pointed out that you don't necessarily need to leave the burner under your pasta pot at high for the entirety of the time listed on the package.

The chef, Danilo Cortellini, advised turning off the burner and covering the pasta after just two minutes. However, he conceded this might be a matter of preference on how al dente or soft you like your pasta and thus would be worth experimenting in your own kitchen.

What people are saying

The FixIt Chicks' followers appreciated the reminder to be mindful of their energy use.

"I've only ever put enough water in for what I need. It's a waste of electricity," one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, "Yes. I agree. Why waste energy boiling water you don't need?"

Sometimes, the simplest tips are the most impactful. As one fan put it, "Thanks for reminding me."

Next time you go to boil a full kettle out of habit, remember Lish's wise words. A small change in your daily tea routine can add up to big savings for you and the planet.

