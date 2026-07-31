Arizona woman heard growls for days, then learned bobcats had turned her attic into a den

A Scottsdale, Arizona, homeowner spent days listening to scratching, growling, and heavy movement overhead before learning the source of the disturbance was a den of bobcats.

What happened?

Karen, a Scottsdale homeowner who would prefer her last name be kept private, contacted wildlife removal company Critter Evictors after the sounds in her home became too difficult to ignore.

Not sure if the source was a rodent, a raccoon, or anything supernatural, the inspection revealed the attic had become a den for a bobcat and her young, according to Syracuse.com. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, bobcats are quite common across Arizona and rarely attack people.

"I was completely shocked," the homeowner said. "We'd seen bobcats around the neighborhood before, so I knew they were in the area, but I never would have imagined they'd end up living in my attic!"

Critter Evictors owner Verner Swenson said the case was one of the more unusual ones his team had handled. Instead of trapping or forcibly removing the animals, the crew used a method intended to get the mother to move the kittens herself.

Why does it matter?

The incident is unusual, but it also points to a growing reality in many rapidly developing communities across the U.S. in which people and wildlife are increasingly sharing the same spaces. As housing spreads into desert and other natural habitats, animals can end up using human structures for shelter.

For homeowners, unexpected animals in attics or crawl spaces can bring property damage, cleanup expenses, and safety concerns. For the animals, close contact with humans can increase the likelihood of displacement, injury, or conflict.

Wildlife experts have long noted that many encounters with animals are influenced, at least in part, by human activity, including development patterns that shrink habitat and increase overlap with neighborhoods. That means coexistence often depends as much on prevention as it does on response.

What's being done?

To resolve the situation, Critter Evictors said it relied on "humane hazing." The approach involved returning to the attic den each day so the mother would repeatedly encounter a human presence through sight, sound, and smell.

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