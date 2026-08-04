Blundstone approved 10-year-old boots for warranty, then required proof they were destroyed

"For some reason, this is giving me a bit of a complex."

A 10-year-old pair of Blundstones finally gave out — but the owner's biggest problem wasn't just the worn-out soles. It was the uneasy feeling that getting a free replacement meant destroying boots that still seemed at least partly salvageable.

In a post on r/ZeroWaste, the original poster explained that Blundstone approved a warranty claim for the aging boots, but only if the old pair was destroyed and photographed, as described on Reddit.

What happened?

After a decade of wear, the boots' soles started to fall apart, and Blundstone agreed to replace them under warranty. The poster wrote, "I submitted the boots for warranty replacement by Blundstone and they surprisingly qualified." To receive the new pair, though, the company "requires you to destroy the boots and submit photo evidence in order to receive a new pair."

What made that hard was the condition of the rest of the boots. The leather uppers had been maintained carefully for years, so just throwing them away still felt wasteful to the owner, who admitted, "For some reason, this is giving me a bit of a complex."

Commenters largely urged the person to accept the replacement, especially since a new pair of boots can be expensive. One wrote, "You are doing better than 99% of people who would have bought 10-plus shoes in that time. Don't feel guilty. Our systems are broken, not you."

Others pointed out that 10 years of use is already a strong return on a single purchase and that a warranty replacement could spare the consumer a major unplanned expense.

Why does it matter?

The discussion points to a problem with modern consumer goods: Durability does not always equal repairability. The original poster said they had not expected resoling to be practical and that it is "usually very expensive."

A product can last for years and still become costly if repairs are unavailable or priced too high to make practical sense. That leaves shoppers weighing whether to pay for repairs, replace the item, or hold onto something unusable out of guilt.

The thread also reflected growing skepticism about product quality over time. Commenters mentioned that Blundstone boots aren't as well-made as they used to be, and the OP replied, "Will likely not ever buy a new pair from them again and instead invest in ones that can be resoled in the future."

What can I do?

Several people offered ideas for keeping usable materials out of the trash. One commenter suggested, "put it on your local buy nothing or Facebook marketplace for free - a crafter will totally want to take it and upcycle it." Another noted that laces and leather scraps could still be repurposed.

The original poster seemed open to that compromise, replying, "So I'll look for crafters before I recycle them, most likely!" They also said they might call a local shoe shop to see whether any materials could still be useful.

As one commenter put it, "Ten years is a long time to have kept and used a pair of boots."

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