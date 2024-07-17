Shoe lover shares shockingly easy process behind beloved boot repair: 'Glad you gave them an extended life'

"Those boots look so cool and vintage."

A Reddit user's post about repairing their beloved Blundstone boots is gaining traction in the r/ZeroWaste community, showcasing how a little elbow grease can breathe new life into well-worn footwear.

In the post, the Redditor explained that despite a large split running along the sole of their right boot, they felt the boots still had life in them and were worth repairing due to sentimental value.

Armed with replacement rubber soles and some cement, the crafty Redditor took on the repair challenge themselves.

The before-and-after photos revealed impressively revitalized boots. "Overall I'm happy with the results and they feel pretty solid," the user wrote. "Hopefully I'll get to wear these things until the new sole wears out too!"

Repairing and extending the life of everyday items like clothing and shoes is a simple way for consumers to save money while reducing waste. The average American throws away 81.5 pounds of clothing every year, much of which piles up in landfills and releases polluting gas as it decomposes.

By upgrading old faithfuls instead of always buying new, you can shrink your carbon impact and keep more green in your wallet. Breathing new life into a pair of boots could save you upwards of $100 compared to springing for a replacement pair.

Fellow Redditors chimed in with kudos and anecdotes of their own successful shoe repairs.

"Those boots look so cool and vintage. Would definitely be a staple in wardrobe ... glad you gave them an extended life," one commenter posted.

Another shared, "I'm wearing a pair of boots right now I repaired with the exact same replacement sole material at least 5 years ago. They've held up great."

When multiplied across the population, small acts of repair and recycling add up to a big impact for the planet. By preserving what we already own, we can all contribute to a cleaner future.

