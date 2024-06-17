Urban gardener sparks conversation after sharing flourishing garden results: 'Lots of happy bees'

Growing native plants on your property can benefit you, your family, and your neighborhood — no matter where you live.

You don't have to have a massive yard to grow a blooming garden that has many benefits for you and the wildlife in your neighborhood. Some gardeners have been able to nurture flourishing flora right on the sidewalks outside their homes.

A homeowner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently shared pictures on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit of their blooming garden outside their urban home. The poster revealed what was blooming in their garden and asked others with native plants about the progress of their gardens.

"What's blooming for you right now?" the poster asked. "I have golden alexanders on their way out, with penstemon digitalis and coreopsis lanceolata joining the party."

The gardener shared several photos of their plants that shot up tall next to the concrete sidewalk. While it might not be a large backyard, the garden is creating benefits for pollinators and wildlife in the area.

The gardener revealed that their plants were already home to some buzzing bees. "Lots of happy bees," they wrote.

Growing native plants on your property can benefit you, your family, and your neighborhood — no matter where you live. Saving money and time on lawn maintenance is just one of the perks of having a native lawn, and even replacing part of your yard with drought-resistant options like clover will allow you to reap the benefits.

The National Recreation and Park Association says small spaces dedicated to nature — such as a native plant garden — can help improve personal moods and attitudes, reduce stress levels, boost mental health, and increase mindfulness and creativity.

Research has also found that growing small gardens in urban areas creates many eco-friendly benefits, such as helping to clean and cool the air. These plants serve natural pollinators, such as bees, that help protect other native plants and our natural food supply in community gardens and farms.

Many other gardeners revealed that they also see flourishing native plants and flowers thrive across the country.

"I've got the same blooms as you over in Michigan, really excited about my coreopsis because they have spread a good deal since I first planted them, so I can't wait for my explosion of yellow," one Reddit user wrote.

"In central Ohio, our Golden Alexanders are also on their way out, as are the blue flag irises, and the coral honeysuckle is in between blooms," another said.

"Meanwhile, our hydrangeas (smooth and oakleaf varieties) are coming in, the calico penstemon have been in full bloom and a favorite stop for the local bumblebee population for about a week, and the spiderworts finally opened up a few days ago."

