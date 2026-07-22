Black fly swarms overrun homes, food stalls, and daily life in India's Tamil Nadu

Painful bites, visible infestations, and uncertainty about what is driving the surge.

Residents in one of India's scenic hill regions are facing a far less idyllic reality: swarms of black flies coating homes and food stalls, landing on food, and biting people in parts of Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu.

What happened?

Aravenu, Kottakombai, and Kunjapanai — scenic areas near the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Ghat Road — are among the places reporting black fly swarms, according to Deccan Herald. Residents in Kotagiri town in the Nilgiris district have been facing the insects — known locally as buffalo gnats or dim-dam flies — for about a week, as of reporting.

The noise from the swarms has added to the disruption, and ordinary work such as preparing and selling food has become harder. Their bites can be painful and may cause itching or swelling, though an official cited by Deccan Herald said the insects are not believed to spread disease.

Fast-flowing streams in the Nilgiris are considered a common breeding habitat for these flies, and the report said they tend to appear seasonally in the district.

Why does it matter?

Even without an identified disease risk, an outbreak like this can quickly become a major quality-of-life issue. When insects blanket walls, enter homes, and land on exposed food, residents are left dealing with discomfort, hygiene concerns, and the prospect of lost income for local shopkeepers and eateries.

Repeated swarms can chip away at a community's sense of safety and normalcy. Painful bites, visible infestations, and uncertainty about what is driving the surge can all heighten stress, especially when there is no formal public advisory in place.

This kind of encounter may also be partly tied to human activity. As the BBC explained in its feature on why wild animals attack humans, closer contact between people and the natural world is often shaped by land use changes, development, and other pressures that bring humans into more frequent contact with species that were once easier to avoid.

What's being done?

Following public complaints, civic workers fumigated the area on July 13 under instructions from Jackanarai Village Panchayat Executive Officer Murthy Uthara, Deccan Herald reported.

Residents and environmental activists are now seeking a broader response. According to Deccan Herald, they want officials to send a medical team and work with pest specialists on a fuller probe into why the infestation spread so quickly.

Short-term spraying may reduce the immediate swarms, but it might not address the underlying cause if breeding sites or environmental triggers remain unchanged.

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