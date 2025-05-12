Gardener puzzled after making a surprising discovery in their potted plant: 'That's her planter now'

"You just get to look at it."

A Redditor posted a photo of a bird's nest in a potted plant and asked whether they should keep watering it or let it die off. They also wanted to know if anyone could identify the eggs so they would know what type of bird laid them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While birds can choose any plants for nesting, they may be more attracted to native varieties, according to the National Audubon Society. Native plants are also easier to care for than non-native options because they are adapted to the environment. This means they don't need as much fertilizer, water, or maintenance to thrive, helping you save energy and money.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, natural yards give animals the habitat essentials they need to survive, including water, food, cover, and places to raise their offspring. Since this is what nesting birds are looking for, attracting them with native plants makes sense.

If you want to invite birds in, consider upgrading your yard. You can rewild it by buying native plants and working with the natural features of the landscape. Another option is planting buffalo grass or clover. These natural lawn materials help you reap some of the low-maintenance and low-water benefits of native plants while keeping a yard that looks more like a traditional lawn.

Other Redditors had all sorts of advice for the original poster.

"That's her planter now. You just get to look at it," one quipped.

"They do this in my plants every year. You can gently water the base of the plant. Don't wet the nest and don't touch it. Enjoy your baby birds when they hatch!" another shared.

"Water the plant while avoiding getting the water in the nest. Mama bird needs to hide her babies there while she hunts," another offered.

